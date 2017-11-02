Razer Phone: Android Gives First Look At Epic New Device That Will Be Perfect For Gamers

Razer, a company known for their high-performance gaming hardware, just announced their new Android phone and it honestly looks SO cool. Get the details here!

If you’re the kind of person who needs to get their hands on the latest tech (and you’re totally not about paying $999 for an iPhone X) you’re in luck. Razer, a company that manufactures stylish high-end gaming laptops and accessories just launched its first smartphone, the self-titled Razer Phone. And no, this isn’t an updated version of the pink flip phone you had in middle school. That was a Motorola Razr. (But let’s be real, it’s what we all thought of first.) CEO Min-Liang Tan announced the new move at London’s Science Mueseum in South Kensington on Nov. 1. The phone will be powered by Android and set you back $699. You can preorder the phone now on the company’s website, and shipping will begin in North America and Europe on Nov. 17.

Even if you’re not a gamer, this smartphone has a selling point other devices can’t compete with: a battery that isn’t complete garbage. The relatively huge power source will allow users to play games for seven hours non-stop, watch 12.5 hours of video, or listen to 63.5 hours of music (that’s more than 2 days!) A phone that doesn’t need to be charged after 45 minutes of heavy social media use? Yes, please! But not only will the battery last, it will also charge quickly with it going from empty to 85 percent charged within an hour, according to Forbes.

The device is designed to be used in landscape mode, which might be weird for normal Android users, but should feel completely natural for true gamers. The front-facing stereo speakers are mounted so you can hold the phone horizontally without blocking them out. Each speaker actually has a dedicated amplifier to boost sound as well. But fair warning: this phone is NOT the solution to manufacturers getting rid of the precious headphone jack. Earbuds will have to be plugged into the charging port via a dongle adapter that comes with the device’s packaging. But hey, you won’t have to plug the smartphone in super often to revive it, so compromising on the headphone jack isn’t all that bad in the grand scheme of things. Check out the announcement video above for more details on the neat new tech.

