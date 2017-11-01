New Episodes Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & ‘Chicago P.D.’ Pulled — But Why?

Contrary to what you thought, new episodes of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ will NOT be airing this week, along with several other shows. Why the sudden preemption of our fave shows?!

NBC has decided to hold new episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. on Nov. 1. Hold up, why are these shows not new this week? Because of the World Series! Tonight is Game 7 of the World Series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros going head-to-head in one final battle. The NBC dramas will be airing repeats while the World Series is on, with new episodes airing Nov. 8 during their regularly scheduled times. Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com will have new scoop for you this week straight from One Chicago Day!

Over on CBS, SEAL Team and Criminal Minds have also been benched because of the World Series. Instead of new episodes, the network will be airing repeats of SEAL Team at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will return next week. Survivor will still air a new episode at 8 p.m. ET. Since the World Series is on FOX, Empire has been preempted another week.

However, ABC still plans on airing new episodes of their scripted series: The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family, American Housewife, and Designated Survivor. The CW will also be airing new episodes of Riverdale and Dynasty. Everything will be back to normal next week, so get your DVRs cleaned out and ready for all-new episodes!

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking the latest seasons of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D? Let us know!