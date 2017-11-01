Tessa Thompson: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Valkyrie In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Tessa Thompson is the girl everyone’s talking about right now. She’s debuting Valkyrie in the MCU in ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’ Before seeing the movie, here’s everything to get you up to speed on Tessa!

1. This is her first Marvel movie! Tessa Thompson, 34, is taking on the role of Valkyrie in the highly-anticipated Thor: Ragnarok, alongside Chris Hemsworth, 34, Tom Hiddleston, 36, Cate Blanchett, 48, and Mark Ruffalo, 49. Valkyrie is a very powerful character, first appearing in Marvel comics in 1970. In the comics, Valkyrie is a blue-eyed, blond-haired warrior. Thor: Ragnarok is reimagining Valkyrie and embracing diversity. “Right from the start we wanted to diversify the cast, and it’s hard when you’re working with Vikings. [Laughs.] You want to be more inclusive and provide a broader representation,” the movie’s director, Taika Waititi, 42, told Collider. “And at that point, you have to look at the source material as a very loose inspiration. And then take it from there and go with your gut. Say, “You know what? None of that stuff matters. Just because the character was blonde and white in the comic book. That doesn’t matter. That’s not what [that character] is about.”

2. She fought for one very important scene in Thor: Ragnarok. In the weeks before the movie’s Nov. 3 release, Tessa confirmed that her character is bisexual. She reportedly convinced Taika to shoot a scene of a woman walking out of Valkyrie’s bedroom, according to Rolling Stone. The scene ultimately had “to be cut because it distracted from the scene’s vital exposition.” Tessa added: “There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterization, but maybe not be explicit in the film.”

3. She’s starred in some of your favorite TV shows. Tessa plays Charlotte Hale on the HBO series Westworld. She’s also had major roles over the years on Copper, Veronica Mars, and Grey’s Anatomy. Before Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa had memorable roles in Creed, Selma, and For Colored Girls.

4. Her father is a famous musician. Tessa is the daughter of Marc Anthony Thompson, who is part of the musical collective Chocolate Genius, Inc.

5. She’s a singer in a band! Tessa is a member of the Los Angeles band Caught a Ghost. The band’s debut album, Human Nature, was released in April 2014. Their “Sleeping At Night” remix was featured in the Dear White People trailer. The band also produced “Get Your Life” for the movie that Tessa also starred in. Their songs have also been featured on The Originals, Grey’s Anatomy, Suits, The Vampire Diaries, and more.

