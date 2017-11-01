Brett Ratner: 5 Things To Know About Director Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Olivia Munn & More

Brett Ratner has been a powerful Hollywood director and producer for years, and now he’s been accused by six women of sexual misconduct. We’ve got five things to know about the film mogul under fire.

The Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and harassment scandal opened the floodgates in Hollywood about horrific tales of abuse of power. Now six women including actresses Olivia Munn, 36, and Natasha Hentsridge, 43, have come forward to publicly accuse producer/director Brett Ratner, 48, of sexual misconduct. He’s helmed such testosterone charged flicks as Rush Hour and its two sequels, and now he’s under fire for allegedly masturbating in front of Munn, while Hentsridge says he forced her to perform oral sex on him. Since the LA Times broke the story on Nov. 1, Ratner has denied the allegations, but has decided to take a leave from his production company’s offices on the Warner Brothers lot. We’ve got five things to know about the film titan.

1. Ratner’s personal net worth is approximately $400 million dollars.

As a director his films have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide. As a producer his films have grossed nearly $400 million. He has a production company with a $450 million studio deal at Warner Brothers. Bank!

2. Ratner introduced pal Mariah Carey to her future fiance James Packer.

Ratner and the Australian billionare Packer, 50, formed the production company RatPac Entertainment back in 2012. They produced big budget films, mainly for Warner Brothers. Carey and Ratner were longtime friends and he ended up introducing the singing superstar to Packer in 2015, and the pair began a high profile romance. The couple got engaged in 2016 but have since split.

3. Ratner claimed he makes sex partners get checked out for STD’s before bedding them.

“Before I have sex with a girl, I do do one weird thing,” Ratner told radio host Howard Stern, 63, in 2011. “I do take ’em to the doctor and check ’em out. I’m like a cootie freak. I’m a germaphobe. I’m a hypochondriac. Before I go all the way, I send the girl to the doctor and check them for everything. My doctor has a test to tell if you’re going to catch something in the future even.” How creepy! See pics of Weinstein’s accusers, here.

4, Ratner had a 13 year relationship with actress Rebecca Gayheart.

They began dating as teenagers, when he was 17 and she was 15. The future Mrs. Eric Dane appeared in his student short films as well as Heavy D and the Boyz‘ video for “Nuttin’ But Love,” which Ratner directed.

5. Ratner was forced to resign as producer of the 84th Academy Awards telecast after using an anti-gay slur.

He was announced as the show’s producer in Aug. 2011 and in Nov. 2011 remarked that “rehearsal is for fags.” He resigned and later apologized for the awful slur, and was replaced by super producer Brian Grazer.

