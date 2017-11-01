How & Where To Buy Your First Vibrator — Or Your Fifth

Insert a ‘don’t look in the nightstand’ joke here! Vibrators used to be taboo, but now they are totally mainstream, accepted, and affordable! Here’s how to get your hands on one.

Ladies, vibrators are totally normal, and so is masturbating! As sex author Dorian Solot told us, “Masturbation can be fun for anyone! There’s no risk of pregnancy or disease, it’s fun, and it’s free!” And yet, many women have never tried it. Some women even fear it! Sex expert Sean Jameson, who created Bad Girl’s Bible, told HollywoodLife.com: “[Orgasming from masturbating] can take a while to figure out as it varies from girl to girl. Spend some time focusing on what feels most pleasurable not trying to orgasm. You simply want to figure out the spots inside and outside your vagina that respond most to your touch. Next is figuring out what type of stimulation feels best: rubbing, pressing, grinding, using a dildo, using a vibrator, etc.” If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again!

Aa recent study from The Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University spoke to over 3,000 people and determined the following conclusions:

“53% of women and 45% of men between the ages of 18 and 60 have used a vibrator during sexual interaction

93% of women who have used vibrators agreed that vibrators are part of a healthy sex life

80% of women who have used a vibrator have used it with their partner

90% of women who have used vibrators agreed that vibrator use can enhance a woman’s relationship with her partner.”

Those numbers don’t lie! If you’re new to this game, try the TROJAN Pulse Compact Vibrating Massager or the Vibrating Bullet. Both are discreet and reusable. They have varying speeds, so you can start at a lower setting and work your way up, if you want. If you are trying to spice things up, the TROJAN Hot Spot Vibrating Ring is great for him AND her, and works with a condom. The packaging says it lasts about 20 minutes, but many reviews say it lasts for hours! All of these options are affordable, and can be purchased on Amazon.com. I definitely recommend buying something online and not in-person at your corner store. No chance of running into an ex!

If you’re ready to invest, try the Eva from Dame Products. This is a HANDS-FREE device, which works for women or couples, and it’s $105! It’s so popular that there is currently a waiting list! This device is charged via USB and is water resistant. Unbound is a fun site that has curated boxes, or individual products like vibrators, starting at $20. You could get lost on that site for hours. Happy shopping!