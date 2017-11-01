Wendy Williams Cries Reliving ‘Scary’ On-Air Collapse: My Husband Helped Me Recover

Wendy Williams promised she would be back for her Nov. 1 show, and she kept her word! The host was overcome with emotion when she detailed her ‘scary’ fall. She broke down in tears explaining the bts story. Here’s what happened…

Wendy Williams, 53, is feeling much better after she overheated and fainted on LIVE TV during her Halloween show. As promised, the talk show host explained what really happened on that “scary” day her fell to the stage floor. And, in true Wendy fashion, she began her explanation with a joke. “First of all, I was trending all day; fabulous,” she laughed, before she became serious. “A lot of people thought that was a joke, no that was not a joke,” Wendy addressed her critics. “You know, I’m a tall woman, I don’t want to fall, it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age, and I’m not trying to break anything. Also, I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that.”

Then, Wendy revealed the side of the story no one knew — “We were 48 minutes into our show and I was being briefed by one of my producers as to what we were doing after the commercial break,” she said, adding that she felt began to feel unwell as the producer was communicating to her. “All I heard was blah blah blah.” Wendy explained that she became scared and was thinking, “Oh my god.” She said that she had to talk herself down while on stage. “I was feeling hot, like something was about to happen” she explained, adding that she felt a little dizzy. “But, not like the room is spinning, just like weird,” she clarified.

“So we come back from the break and I heard nothing that she [the producer] said,” Wendy explained. “It was really scary,” she admitted, before she began to cry. “It was so scary, but all I could think of was, ‘Don’t pull the podium on you because that will make for worse’ … I promised myself two things: This is never going to happen again. Second of all, if it’s going to go down, it’s got to be as cute as I can make it. So I’m going down with the crown and I’m not pulling this plexiglass podium down on me to break my bones.”

After she relived the harrowing experience, Wendy gave a full update on her health and the aftermath of the fall. “I have no headache, no lump on my head; At 53-years-old, I have no aching in my body. I’m shocked,” she confessed. Wendy reassured everyone that despite the critics’ comments, she did not have a stroke or a heart attack.

Upon falling, “the paramedics are here… It’s chaos… I’m on the floor… the next thing I know my husband [Kevin Hunter] comes out and collects me and brings me back stage,” she said. “He knows that what I want to do, and that is, hurry up, giddy up, because I want to come back out here and close the show like the champ I am, because I do. And, maybe that’s my fault for pushing myself too hard, but I have a hard work ethic.”

Wendy revealed that after being checked out, doctors told her she was low on electrolytes. She said doctors gave her electrolytes and that her blood pressure and heart rate were fine. “I’m a 53-year-old woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I’m saying,” Wendy emphasized. The costume got hot, all of a sudden, right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.” Finally, when she left her New York studio, Wendy said paparazzi were following her car back to Jersey, but eventually gave up. She then cracked more jokes about how she was the center of “Hot Topics.” We’re glad Wendy’s feeling much better!

Wendy’s fall came after she and her husband were at the center of a reported infidelity scandal. Multiple reports claimed her husband had a decade-long affair with a younger woman. However, Wendy denied the reports.

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for Wendy in the comments below!