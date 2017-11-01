Houston Astros Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream — Watch Game 7 Of MLB’s World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Houston Astros for game 7 of the 2017 Major League Baseball World Series on Nov. 1st at 8pm EST. Don’t miss a pitch in this historic game and watch the live stream here!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gunning for their first World Series win after 29 years while the Houston Astros are playing for their first ever championship trophy when the two teams clash inside of the hostile Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles, CA. for game 7 of the World Series. Welcome to November baseball fans, it simply does not get any better than this. The Dodgers earned the home field advantage with 104 regular season wins and they will need the crowd to help them over the tough offense of the Houston Astros. On the mound in this game for the Dodgers starting will be Yu Darvish who will be battling right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. pitching for the Astros. WATCH Houston Astros Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream Game 7 Of The World Series Online Here.

This series has turned into a home run derby despite having some of the best pitchers in the league dealing. Clayton Kershaw gave up a bunch of long balls against a scary good Astros team. The Dodgers also had a handful of players go deep with young Joc Pederson leading the way with 3 home runs. There have been two games go into extra innings highlighted by a game 2 which featured a record-setting 7 home runs in one game. While the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians was dramatic and phenomenal, the 2017 series might be even more exciting and fun to watch.

HollywoodLife.com predicted way back in April that the Dodgers were going to win it all… and here we are, 54 outs away from history. Expect some home runs, expect each manager to empty out their bullpens and to use starting pitchers in the middle of the fifth inning. There will be some strikeouts, there will be some walks and you might even see Justin Verlander‘s amazing girlfriend Kate Upton cry. In the end, one team will be popping champagne, with those silly ski goggles on, screaming in elation. Good luck to both teams and enjoy the game, batter UP!

The big hits just keep coming for George Springer. #WorldSeries A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this huge game 7? Will the Dodgers win it all or can the Astros fans give their hurricane ravaged city something to cheer about? Let us know who you think will win this game?