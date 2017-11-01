See Which Stunning Angel Will Wear The $2 Million Fantasy Bra At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Fantasy Bra is always something we look forward to during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and now we know who will wear it and the details on the amazing bra! See the FIRST PICS here!

Big congrats are in order for the stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro. She is the lucky model who will wear the 2017 Fantasy Bra — called the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra. She will wear it at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is taking place in China and will air on CBS on November 28. This gorgeous bra costs $2 million dollars — it’s such an honor to wear this piece, and we are so happy for Lais! This is her first time wearing the Fantasy Bra. Jasmine Tookes wore a $3 million Fantasy Bra in 2016, and Lily Aldridge was the chosen one in 2015!

Victoria’s Secret released this information about the bra in a press release: “Valued at $2 million, the 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra was designed exclusively for Victoria’s Secret by world-renowned jeweler Mouawad. Handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold, the jewels are set into a Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi bra. Glamorous and glittering and weighing more than 600 carats, the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.” WOW.

We can’t wait to see this year’s fashion show, which proves to be bigger and better than ever! The show will feature models like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, and many more. It will also feature a capsule collection with Balmain! So much to look forward to this year!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see the Fantasy Bra this year?