Tyrese Gibson Sobs Before Custody Battle In Court — ‘Please Don’t Take My Baby’

Tyrese Gibson released a shocking personal video in which he has an emotional meltdown about the custody battle he’s going through with his ex-wife for his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. See his desperate plea here!

So sad! Tyrese Gibson, 38, had an intense emotional breakdown when he recorded a video a few hours before he was set to appear in court on Nov. 1 to continue the legal battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson over his daughter, Shayla, 10. In the heart-wrenching video, the desperate father pleads for the court to not take her away from him and talks about how fathers like him, who truly care, are often looked at wrong because of fathers who don’t. He also talks about how he hasn’t seen Shayla in two months and she’s all he has.

In Sept., Norma filed a restraining order against Tyrese that claims he allegedly beat Shayla so hard that she couldn’t sit down afterwards and begged for mercy. Due to the restraining order, the Fast and Furious star hasn’t been allowed to see his daughter until the former couple appears in court before a judge to determine the outcome. Tyrese and Norma were married from 2007 until 2009 before Tyrese got remarried to his current wife, Samantha Lee Gibson.

The entire situation has not only affected his emotional health, but also his physical health. He was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 26 when he started suffering from chest pains after an intense day in court with his ex and had to undergo tests and be put on a fluid drip for dehydration issues. We’re not sure where the court battle for Tyrese and his daughter will end up, but we hope everyone affected will be able to agree on the healthiest solution soon!

