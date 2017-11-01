Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Rematch time! Two of Europe’s hottest teams – Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur – face off for the second time in two weeks. This thrilling game kicks off at 3:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Second verse, same as the first. Following a 1-1 draw at Santiago Bernabeu in Spain, Real Madrid now hops over the channel to meet Tottenham Hotspur in the world famous Wembley Stadium in London. This match has some huge implications for the next round of Champions League action, as the winner of this match will very well win Group H. So, expect Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Harry Kane, 24, (maybe) and the rest of these soccer stars to go buck wild during this match. It might be the best game during this latest round of Champions League group play, so every single soccer stan and football fanatic better tune in.

Both of these teams come into this game sitting third in their respective domestic leagues. Real Madrid, after suffering a shocking loss (to Real Betis) and a pair of unexpected draws (to both Valencia and their Levante) earlier in the season, has rebounded to third place in La Liga. Tottenham’s loss to reigning Premier League champs Chelsea wasn’t as shocking, but the draws against Swansea and Burnley certainly were. It’s almost as if the Spurs and Los Blancos were twins. Almost.

The Spurs got some bad news ahead of their domestic match against Manchester United, as Harry was sidelined with a hamstring injury, per ESPNFC. The team is hoping for the best before this game against Real, but it’s possible the Premier League’s top scorer might sit this match out. Does that mean Real is already given the keys to Group H? Or will the Spurs prove they have more tricks up their sleeves?

