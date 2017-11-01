T.I. & Tiny Partied Halloween Night Away While ‘Grinding’ On The Dance Floor

Finally! T.I. and Tiny proved they’re keeping the ‘romance alive’ on Oct. 31, when they partied Halloween night away while ‘grinding’ on the dance floor together. Get all the sexy details, here!

“Tiny and T.I. partied together with all their friends last night — it was such a great night for them, just like old times. Tiny was so happy that T.I. came out to celebrate with her. It meant a lot because he hates Halloween. He hates dressing up and is just not a fan of the holiday in general. But Tiny wanted him to be her date and he wanted to make her happy. He ended up wearing one of his custom-made tuxedos and went as James Bond. They had the best night they’ve had in a while. It got very sexy with lots of grinding on the dance floor… like they were kids again. T.I. had fun, too. They made a pact to go out and party more as a couple again, at least once a month to keep the romance alive,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ooh la la! We love the sound of Tiny and T.I. making a pact to go out and party more so they can keep the romance alive. It sounds like the perfect idea, following their split and eventual reunion. Relationships are all about putting in the work, so if they’re willing to do this, then they clearly want to stay together. And we’re certainly here for that! Plus, look at the pics of Tiny and T.I. at their sexy Halloween party, below. Don’t they look so cute together?

T.I. looks so dapper in his tux, dressed as James Bond. And Tiny looks like a sexy vixen — we bet they had fun grinding on each other on the dance floor (wink, wink). Especially with Tiny’s hot new bod. Click through all the photos below.

