Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: He Felt Relationship ‘Lost Its Passion’ — Justin Bieber To Blame?

It was The Weeknd who ultimately pulled the plug on his relationship with Selena Gomez, according to a new report. But how much did his decision have to do with Justin Bieber? Here’s the latest.

Fans were immediately suspicious when news broke that Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, had broken up just after photos surfaced of her and Justin Bieber, 23, reuniting. However, the couple’s breakup had nothing to do with the exes’ reconciliation, according to TMZ. In fact, the site reports that Sel and The Weeknd ended things before she decided to meet up with Justin again. “Abel enjoyed being single before he met Selena and felt unfairly tied down in a relationship that had lost its passion,” TMZ claims. The superstars were very busy with their respective touring and filming schedules in recent weeks, and started talking less and less, so he reportedly called her and ended it.

The last time we saw the couple of 10 months together was in mid-October, when they braved the rain to attend Halloween Horror Nights. However, while Selena has stayed in L.A. since then, preparing to make her big comeback at the AMAs later this month, The Weeknd has been touring all over the country. As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Selena wanted to make amends with Justin after having a life-saving kidney transplant this summer, but apparently, it was the breakup that helped her officially decide to reconnect with him.

Selena isn’t the only one that’s moving on, though — a video of The Weeknd dancing with another girl at the club on Oct. 30 shows that he’s definitely enjoying the single life himself! Meanwhile, many reports claim Justin and Selena aren’t back together romantically just yet…but it’s only a matter of time, right?

