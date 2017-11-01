Is The Weeknd Dissing Selena Gomez With This ‘Stranger Things’ Tweet? See Shady Message

While everyone else you knew was binge-watching ‘Stranger Things’, Selena Gomez & The Weeknd were going through a nasty breakup. Now, looks like The Weeknd is easing his pain with Eleven & the gang — but is he also taking shots at his ex?

You’re not in the Upside Down: Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, really have broken up following the shocking reveal of her rekindled friendship with ex Justin Bieber. It’s been hard to gauge how the pair are really dealing with the split; Selena looked all smiley with fans hours after the news broke, while Abel was seen dancing his heart out with other girls at the club. Still, we may have gotten our first indication that there is some anger over this breakup, and it’s coming directly from The Weeknd’s Twitter account. Late on Halloween night, he took to his page to share with his fans,” Dodging STRANGER THINGS spoilers is the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced…” Um, REALLY? Harder then breaking up with your girlfriend of 10 months? Interesting…

Whether this tweet is a subtle slam at Selena, we couldn’t say. What we have heard is that it was The Weeknd who pulled the plug on his romance with Selener, and that it had nothing to do with JB. “Abel enjoyed being single before he met Selena and felt unfairly tied down in a relationship that had lost its passion,” TMZ claims. Meanwhile, sources have told us EXCLUSIVELY that Abel is ready to move on quickly now that he and Selena are donezo. “Knowing Selena is spending time with her ex Justin, Abel has been forced to move on too and more quickly than he expected. Call it revenge hookups if you want, but Abel is moving on fast after being annoyed by seeing Justin and Selena together,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

dodging STRANGER THINGS spoilers is the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 31, 2017

Well, if you want our advice, Abel, it might serve you better to hunker down and binge the second season of ‘Stranger Things’ rather than get frisky with new girls too soon. You’re coming out of two very serious relationships, between Selena and Bella Hadid, and it could be time to have some ‘me’ time. Grinding in the club might be fun, but it will it really help you get over this breakup?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Is The Weeknd juggling some bitter feelings over the breakup? Or just does he need a good binge?