Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out Over Original ‘Gorgeous’ Lyrics About Dissing An Ex

Taylor Swift just released the original lyrics to ‘Gorgeous’ — via a video showing her writing the track — and it appears she was initially planning to reveal an issue she had in a past relationship… with ex Calvin Harris?

As many Taylor Swift fans have already assumed, the singer seemingly dissed her ex, Calvin Harris, in the lyrics to her new song, “Gorgeous”, which was released just last week. But now that she has released the song’s ORIGINAL lyrics, we’ve discovered she was initially planning to reveal even more on the track, including a potential strain on a former relationship she was in (OMG!). Could this have been the reason she and Calvin broke up? Fans are freaking over the new reveal, and so are we. See recent pics of Taylor.

Taylor released the video seen above on Wednesday, Nov. 1. And in the 10-minute clip, she can be seen going through the writing process for “Gorgeous”. During that time, she reveals different versions of lines that are widely believed to be about Calvin. “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ He’s in the club doing I don’t know what/ You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much/ I hate you so much,” Taylor sings in the final version of the track.

But in the ORIGINAL versions of the song, she came up with the following lyrics, “And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/ I go through phases when it comes to love,” as well as, “And I’ve got a boyfriend, he’s older than us/ I haven’t seen him in a couple of months/ My reputation precedes both of us.” Very interesting, right? We think so, and so do Taylor’s fans! In fact, some of them are completely freaking out over this new reveal. See their tweets below.

"i got a boyfriend, he's older than us / i haven't seen him in a couple of months" are u shitting me taylor — ellie bate (@eleanorbate) November 1, 2017

Who else is freaking out over the original Gorgeous lyrics right now?! — Taylor Swift Podcast (@Swiftcast13) November 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Taylor Swift’s final version of “Gorgeous” now that you’ve heard the original lyrics? Tell us below!