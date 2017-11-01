Lady Gaga Engaged To Christian Carino: Is Taylor Kinney Hurt That She’s Moving So Fast?

Just how does Taylor Kinney feel about his ex-fiance Lady Gaga already getting engaged to another man –Christian Carino? Our insider has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

If you’re a Lady Gaga, 31, fan then today is a really big day! In the morning, news broke that Mother Monster is reportedly engaged! She and CAA talent agent Christian Carino are looking to make it official after 10 months of dating! Of course, this exciting news come with a touch of sadness when remembering that it wasn’t long ago when she was looking to marry someone else — Taylor Kinney, 36. So how is Taylor reacting to the shocking engagement news? Head here to look take a look back at Gaga and Taylor’s relationship!

“Taylor and Gaga are still friends but he had no idea she was engaged,” an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s news to him. It’s a little shocking that she’s already engaged again, it’s definitely fast but he’s happy for her. There’s no hard feelings between them at all though, they’re friends. If she wants to invite him to the wedding he’d go.” Oh wow! Looks like the hunky actor is taking the high road!

As we previously shared, Gaga and Carino reportedly got engaged over the summer. He even asked the songstress’s father for permission! Rumors first started swirling that Gaga was dating the agent when they were spotted looking extra cozy together before her Super Bowl LI Halftime Show in Houston. On top of their blossoming relationship, Gaga has also been battling fibromyalgia, which led to her being hospitalized in September. Needless to say, 2017 has been one eventful year for the hitmaker. Congrats, you two!

