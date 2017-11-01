Celebrity Couples Who Totally Owned Halloween 2017 — Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik & More

Tons of your favorite Hollywood couples, including the likes of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, really got in the holiday spirit this Halloween! We’re talking superheros, GoT characters and so much more! Take a peek!

Halloween is already over! The ghoulish holiday came and went WAY too fast this year! Thankfully, loads of celebs gifted us some pics of their insane costumes to help us remember all the spooky fun! Love the Kardashians? Then you definitely need to see who Khloe, 33, and her man Tristan Thompson, 26, dressed up as! Can’t get enough of Justin Timberlake, 36?! His family’s costumes will make you melt! And we’re just getting started!

Yes, Season 7 of Game of Thrones has drawn to a close, but some fans are still celebrating HBO’s hit show in the best way possible! Halloween is the perfect opportunity to show your love for your favorite character from Westeros, and that’s exactly what Khloe and Tristan did! The fitspo queen is one powerful woman, so it’s no surprise that she chose to become Daenerys Targaryen for All Hallow’s Eve! As for Tristan, well he decided to take on Khal Drogo, Dany’s ill-fated husband, for his costume! And these two look incredible! The Mother of Dragons has never looked sexier! Head here to peruse tons more celeb couples dressing to impress on Halloween!

Love the Marvel Universe? Well, then you’re really going to love Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid‘s, 22, amazing costumes! The “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner dressed up as Spider-Man while his GF became The Black AKA Felicia Hardy for Halloween! They shared an adorable pic of Zayn literally sweeping Gigi off her feet in a beautiful field while sporting their costumes! Too cute! But our favorite has to be Justin’s costume with wife Jessica Biel, 35, and their son Silas, 2! They all dressed up as characters from Toy Story! Justin became Buzz Lightyear. Silas became Woody and Jessica took on Jessie, the cowgirl! We totally love it!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb couples’ costumes are your favorite!? Did we forget someone! Let us know below!