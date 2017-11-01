Shawn Mendes Held Hailey Baldwin Close All Night During PDA Filled Halloween Party

Do we have a hot new couple on our hands!? Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin spent Halloween together, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that they were acting extremely affectionately all night long!

Hailey Baldwin, 20, threw a Halloween party with Kendall Jenner, 22, and Justine Skye, 22, at The h.Wood Group’s Delilah in West Hollywood on Oct. 31, and she had one very special guest in attendance — Shawn Mendes! The model was practically “inseparable” from Shawn all night long, and it’s sparked major dating rumors. “He was holding her hand and putting his hand on her lower back to guide her through the party,” an insider ells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was very comfortable showing her affection and she loved the attention, looking at him adoringly. He had his arm wrapped around her, keeping her close. At the end of the night, he took her by the hand and they left together.”

Rumors that a relationship might be brewing between these two started last month, when they attended Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. A few days after that, they were spotted at dinner together. Hailey, who famously dated Justin Bieber, 23, was also recently linked to Cameron Dallas. Meanwhile, Kendall’s man, Blake Griffin, was also at the party, but they didn’t flaunt any noticeable PDA, according to People. The supermodel’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, were also in attendance, and Kourtney happily showed up with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Hailey, Justine and Kendall all looked amazing at their party, dressing up as sexy versions of the three Powerpuff Girls. Shawn is definitely one lucky guy — and this is certainly a couple we’ll be keeping an eye out for!

