Selena Gomez Wears The Weeknd’s Jacket Despite Split & Hanging With Justin Bieber

We don’t know what to make of this. Selena Gomez, 25, went for a bike ride around her Studio City neighborhood on Oct. 31, which is fine and all, but her choice of attire has us scratching our heads. She paired leggings and white sneakers with a baggy windbreaker that looked pretty familiar for some reason… Oh, yeah! It’s because we’ve seen it before on The Weeknd! But not only did the “Wolves” singer wear her 27-year-old ex’s jacket, she did so just one day after news broke that they ended their 10-month relationship. Seriously, we need to know what’s going on with her. Sure, it’s kind of cold out now, but we’re pretty sure Selena owns more than one jacket and could’ve chosen to wear pretty much anything else. (We’ll admit she does look super cute though so we can’t be too mad about this.) See the puzzling pic below!

It isn’t just her breakup with The Weeknd that makes this pic so baffling. Selena also spent all day with on-off ex Justin Bieber, 23, on Oct. 29, which was already pretty confusing on its own. Selena and The Weeknd ending their relationship had nothing to do with reconnecting with Justin though, according to TMZ. They actually ended things before she started hanging out with her ex again. But if they’ve been broken up and she’s already started going out for breakfast with Justin, who reportedly wants to get back together with her, why wear the jacket? See a timeline of The Weeknd and Selena’s relationship here.

While we have no clue why Selena wore The Weeknd’s jacket, we do know she seems to be doing just fine after their split. She went for yet another bike ride on Oct. 30, and looked incredibly happy as she sang along to her new song, “Wolves.” Right now, the only relationship we can seriously get behind is the one Selena has with her baby blue bicycle.

