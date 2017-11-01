Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber ‘Madly In Love’, Says Expert: She Leans On Him In New Pics

If you weren’t convinced that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back together, these new pics should do the trick — and a body language expert tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that their love is the real deal!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, looked so adorable together while out in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, and based on their huge smiles and the way she’s resting her head on his shoulders in these new photos, it certainly seems like they’re an item again. “We have not seen Selena so happy with a genuine smile with hr cheeks raised and mouth open in such a long time,” body language expert, Dr. Lillian Glass, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She also leans her body towards Justin. It looks very promising. Not only do they look madly in love, but they look like they are growing in love again.” SEE THE PDA PICS HERE.

Dr. Glass adds that Justin appears to be much “more chivalrous and less selfish” than he’s ever been before, and that Selena seems super “relaxed” around her on-again love. “With her eyes scrunched and cheeks raised, she looks genuinely happy and comfortable around Justin,” Dr. Glass says. “Their relationship looks solid ad mature. He seems more respectful of her, letting her go ahead of him. This is a mature and sobering new pair.” During their adorable date, Justin and Selena went on a bike ride, and she had the biggest smile on her face while they were together.

It was reported on Oct. 30 that Selena had recently ended her relationship with The Weeknd, 27, after ten months together. This shocking news came just days after photos surfaced of Selena and Justin reuniting for the first time in nearly two years. After he was photographed arriving to her house on Oct. 22, they were seen on a breakfast date together Oct. 29. They’ve also been to church together, and certainly seem to be spending a lot of time in each other’s company. It’s only a matter of time before they’re officially dating, right!?

