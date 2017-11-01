Ryan Phillippe Sneaks Out Of Demi Lovato’s House At 5AM — Hooking Up Again?

Is a romance brewing again? Ryan Phillippe was shockingly seen leaving Demi Lovato’s house in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 29 after arriving at midnight the night before. Are they dating again?

Woah! Ryan Phillippe, 43, was seen arriving at ex Demi Lovato‘s house around midnight on Oct. 29 and sneakingly didn’t leave until 5 am. Demi was having a Halloween party that night, but Ryan reportedly didn’t arrive until all the guests left for the night. When he left five hours later, he was alone and smoking a vaporizer while walking back to his Cadillac to leave. Was this a booty call or merely a holiday get together with two old friends?! See some of Demi’s best pics here!

Demi and Ryan secretly dated back in 2011, a year after Demi broke up with ex Joe Jonas, 28, and shortly after Ryan welcomed his third child with ex Alexis Knapp, 28. The 25-year-old first publicly opened up about her relationship with Ryan in her documentary Simply Complicated. It shocked many fans considering their big age difference, but the pair didn’t seem to let it bother them too much and from the looks of it now, they still aren’t! “When I turned 18 we started dating,” she admitted in the doc. “I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything. I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him, but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that.”

Demi dressed to impress this Halloween when she posted pics of herself dressed as late Mexican-American singer, Selena Quintanilla-Perez in a sexy purple jumpsuit.

