Rihanna Kissed Hassan Jameel & Sat On His Lap During PDA Filled Halloween Bowling Bash

Love is in the lane! Rihanna and billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel shared a cozy PDA-filled Halloween bowling date on Oct. 31, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get the sweet details here!

Rihanna, 29, and beau Hassan Jameel had a very romantic bowling date in Boston on Halloween and it was full of friendly competition and major PDA. “Rihanna actually bowled pretty well and she definitely wasn’t shy about rubbing it in Hassan’s face,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Whenever she would bowl a strike she’d scream, ‘I do this sh*t!’ and Hassan would just laugh and give her a kiss. Hassan really looked to actually embrace her competitiveness. He often marveled in the way she strutted off the lane back to the booth, and gazed at her in utter disbelief. At one point he made a joke that he couldn’t believe she was bowling this well with her long nails and she simply replied to him saying, ‘Oh, this is light-work, honey!” Sounds like these two had an amazing night!

The “Umbrella” singer and Hassan have been seen out and about together since early this year and the billionaire seems to be enamored with his lady love. “He couldn’t get enough of her,” the eyewitness continued. “She always sat on his lap unless he was up bowling and they just looked really, really cute. It’s was almost kid-like in their fun-loving nature. They looked like a happy, cute couple and totally into each other. You can tell she really likes him and he her. They had a blast, that’s for sure.” Aw!

Rihanna just released her new single, “Lemon” with N.E.R.D and like many of her other songs, people are lovin’ it! The music video is equally impressive with lots of twerking and getting down to the beat. Check out photos of the music video here!

