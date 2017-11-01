NYC Terror Attack Victims: 5 Of 8 People Killed Were Friends Celebrating High School Reunion

Five of the eight victims in the deadly vehicle attack in NYC were friends from Argentina celebrating their 30th HS reunion. The men were just trying to enjoy a bike ride when they were tragically killed by a terrorist.

The majority of the victims killed by a terrorist who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS in New York City on October 31 have been identified as a group of lifelong friends visiting the city from Argentina. Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, and Hernán Ferruchi were enjoying a bike ride down that path along the Westside Highway when a terrorist (allegedly Sayfullo Saipov, 29) plowed into them with a rented Home Depot pickup truck, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Argentine Republic confirmed. The men were all between the ages of 45 to 50. See a photo of the friends below. Another friend in the group, Martin Ludovico Marro, was also hit by the truck, but survived; he’s recovering from his injuries at Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. His condition is unknown at this time.

The group of friends was celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from Colegio Politécnico de Rosario in 1987. Argentine President Mauricio Macri released a statement expressing condolences for the loss of the five citizens. Translated from Spanish: “I am deeply moved by the tragic deaths this afternoon in New York. We put ourselves at the disposal of the relatives of the Argentine victims. We are again calling for peace so that these horrors end.”

Belgian deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister Didier Reynders confirmed that one of the other victims who died was a Belgian woman, but did not release her name. She was reportedly on a trip to NYC with her sister and mother. Three of the nine victims wounded by the vehicle attack were also Belgians, according to Reynders, who said they were “in the operating room.” He did not release any more information about their condition.

