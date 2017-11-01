New Yorkers Defy Terrorist & Proudly March In Halloween Parade — See All Fun Pics

Despite the devastating terror attack in lower Manhattan, which left at least eight innocent victims for dead, New Yorkers continued their Halloween celebrations with a smile on their faces.

The state of New York was hit with tragedy when a driver by the name of Sayfullo Saipov, 29, smashed his pickup truck into a crowd of people in lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, according to the NY Times. The attacker drove down a crowded bike path along the Hudson River on the night of Halloween. But instead of playing the victim or feeling sorry for themselves, New Yorkers celebrated the spooky occasion as if nothing heartbreaking had happened. Their bravery and positivity is truly inspiration. If only all of us could stand in the face of danger with a smile on our faces. New Yorkers marched around town in their finest Halloween costumes, ranging from creepy clowns, to Donald Trump masks, to Where’s Waldo?

Unfortunately, mere hours before locals hit the streets to celebrate the spooky holiday, Sayfullo made history for all the wrong reasons. New Yorkers thought they’d seen the most horrific terrorist attack on 9/11 in 2001, but officials are now calling this incident the next deadliest event in modern history. Sayfullo reportedly smashed into a school bus, jumped out of his truck, and ran up and down the highway with a pellet gun and paintball gun in his hands, shooting at innocent bystanders. NYPD immediately responded to 911 calls, but it was tragically too late for some people.

At this present time reports claim eight innocent victims have died as a result of Sayfullo’s incomprehensible behavior. What we do know, is that right before firing his guns, he reportedly yelled “Alluhu akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic. The shooter was quickly shot in the abdomen by a local police officer, and has laid in critical condition as the hospital since.

