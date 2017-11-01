Napoli Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match

Manchester City is cruising to a first-place finish in the Champions League group play. Can they keep the winning going when they meet Napoli for the second time in two weeks? Kickoff is at 3:45 PM ET so don’t miss it.

Just as the weather turns cold, the lads of Manchester City are headed to nicer climates – specifically, the scenic town of Naples. While it’s tempting to call this a vacation, it’s strictly professional. City faces Napoli in Stadio San Paolo, two weeks after Manchester gave the Partenopei a 2-1 loss. With the Italian side desperately needing another win to keep them in Champions League, expect the home side to go big in this game. Or else, they may wind up in the Europa League.

“I knew before we played and now I know again this [Napoli] is one of the best teams in Europe,” Manchester City manager Pep Guadiola said, following the 2-1 victory on Oct. 17, per the Telegraph. “It’s one of my proudest games. I know against which team we won. Teams that are at that level you cannot beat easily.” The game was well in Man City’s hands by the 15th minute, as Raheem Sterling scored at minute 9, with Fernando Gabriel Jesus following up four minutes later. Outside of a penalty kick at the 73 rd minute (scored by Amadou Diawara) Manchester controlled the field.

If they can pull off a similar display of sports dominance, it could very well guarantee Pep’s squad will advance to the knockout phase of the 2017-18 Champions League. Man City has been perfect in the first half of group play, defeating Napoli, Ukraine’s FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Netherlands’ Feyenoord Rotterdam. Even if second-place Shakhtar gives Man City an L when they play on Dec. 6, it might not be enough to stop the Sky Blues from claiming the group.

