Meghan McCain Engaged: ‘The View‘ Cohost Reportedly Set To Marry Mystery Man

Congrats are in order, as ‘The View’s newest cohost, Meghan McCain, is reportedly engaged! Get all the exciting details, here.

“Meghan [McCain] and her fiancée are well into wedding planning,” a source told Us Weekly, after claiming she’s engaged and getting ready to tie the knot. But what’s interesting is that they’re not sure who The View‘s newest cohost is marrying. Meghan, 33, has, however, referenced her “boyfriend” on social media several times before, but she has yet to reveal his actual identity. Perhaps she’ll announce the news on tomorrow’s episode of The View? We can only hope!

Even though Meghan’s alleged fiance’s identity remains a mystery, we do know he’s quite the cook, according to photos McCain has posted on Instagram. Her dad, Senator John McCain, also approves, so that’s a plus! “He’s a jerk,” John joked during an appearance on The View recently. “Actually, he’s a very fine man. I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.” Meghan later said that she found her match when it comes to politics. “He’s so conservative. . . I ultimately seem to have landed with the most conservative guy in the history of the world,” she explained. (Watch below!)

As we previously told you, Meghan joined the daytime talk show in October after Jedediah Bila‘s exit. And just before that, her father was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer, so she’s experienced a lot of ups and downs this past year. “It is the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Meghan said during her first day on The View, while discussing how she’s coping with her dad’s diagnosis. “I don’t know how people do it at all. It is the most chaotic, difficult, intense thing you could possibly go through.”

