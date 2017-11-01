Lana Teases ‘Total Divas’ New Season: You’ll See My ‘Ups & Downs’

‘Total Divas‘ smackdown-filled drama is back and better than ever. Now, one of the show’s gorgeous stars, Lana, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about the new season, including her incredible highs and terrible lows. .

When she’s not getting slammed into a cake during her televised wedding celebration, WWE star, Lana, 32, is giving us the deets about this season of Total Divas, which premieres Nov. 1, 2017 on E!. Lana broke down what we can expect from her and the other WWE ladies on the show. “It is going to be a really exciting season!” said the star in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I would say that you are going to see my in-ring journey, and you’ll actually see everything that is happening to me from not knowing when I was going to debut to my in ring journey basically not knowing when I was going to be wrestling to all of the sudden be given my first singles match. And to add to that it was title match, and all the ups and downs that came from that.” See more sizzling pics of WWE stars here!

Speaking of ups and downs, Lana, who was proposed to by fellow wrestler, and now-husband, Alexander Rusev in a swimming pool in 2015, admitted that it was hard to keep her food down in the moments before her very first match. She added, “I was feeling I was going to throw up the entire time when I was getting ready for my first match on pay-per-view, then having three title matches in a row, it was a crazy experience.”

Lana fans can also rejoice over the fact that the wrestler is not opposed to having her own spin-off show. Lana told us, “Of course, me and Rusev talk about it all the time, and I would love for the show to be called Total Rusev… But Total Lana would be even better! But with this entire season of Total Divas and my adventures with Nattie, she is like the older sister I never had because in my family I am the oldest so I am used to bossing everyone around, and to see someone like Nattie boss me around and just be the way she is will be fun to see.”

