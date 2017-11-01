Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Are Reportedly Engaged After 10 Months Of Dating

Congrats are in order for Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Christian Carino, who are engaged, according to a new report! Get the exciting details!

Lady Gaga, 31, and CAA talent agent, Christian Carino are engaged, Us Weekly reports! Carino secretly proposed to Gaga over the summer, after asking her father for his permission, according to the mag. Since Gaga is currently battling severe fibromyalgia — a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain — the couple reportedly has not started wedding planning. Gaga and her agent, Carino were first romantically linked in Feb. 2017, when they were spotted getting cozy before her Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston. Gaga and Carino have yet to address the engagement reports. However, in the meantime, congrats to the happy couple!

The singer has been going through a tough time recently, as she’s been dealing with her fibromyalgia diagnosis. She was hospitalized with “severe physical pain,” on Sept. 14, as a result from the chronic disorder, and was forced to cancel her concert at Rock In Rio. Gaga has since canceled the remaining dates on her Joanne World Tour to focus on her health. She also sheds light on her experience with the illness in her new documentary, Five Foot Two, which debuted on Netflix on Sept. 22. Her docu was the first time she opened up about the emotional diagnosis, where in some scenes, Gaga appeared to be in severe pain during doctor visits. “Do I look pathetic?” she asked in one scene, as she put her hands over her face to cover her tears. “I’m so embarrassed.” Since her docu, Gaga has been an advocate for informing her fans about the illness.

Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire actor, Taylor Kinney, 36, before the pair broke up in July 2016 after five years together. Gaga admitted that she and Kinney’s busy schedules led to their “break.” Before dating Gaga, Carino was linked to The Walking Dead actress, Lauren Cohen, 35.

