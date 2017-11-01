Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Their Sexy World Series Bet Revealed

Got some bets riding on the World Series? We’re guessing you’re probably not alone! And our insiders say Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also have a friendly bet going! Here’s what the winner gets!

Nothing like a little competition to spice up a relationship! As a nail-biter of a World Series between the Houston Astros and the LA Dodgers draws to a close, we’re hearing that your favorite celeb couple has a cute bet riding on the Fall Classic! According to our insider, Travis Scott, 25, and his reportedly pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, made a little wager on the winner, but don’t worry it’s not money! Head here to see more adorable pics of Kylie and Travis!

“Travis is a huge Astro’s fan and he’s betting big on them winning the World Series,” a friend of Kylie’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie, she’s cheering for the Dodgers. They’re having fun and have a friendly little bet going. Whoever loses has to give a full body massage. Kylie’s been teasing Travis all week, sending him pictures of massage oil, saying she can’t wait to collect on the bet.” Oh la la!

Need an update on the alleged pregnancy beat? As we previously reported, although Kylie still hasn’t confirmed the all the pregnancy rumors, we’re hearing that Caitlyn Jenner, 68, has begun to really stand by her gorgeous daughter. “Caitlyn was shocked by Kylie’s pregnancy at first, but she very quickly came around and has been extremely supportive,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She checks in on Kylie all the time. She wants to be in Kylie’s life as much as she will allow it. She’s already bought baby gifts for her next grandchild; she’s excited. She would have preferred that Kylie had waited until she was older, but this is the way things are and Caitlyn’s embracing it.” If Kylie is indeed pregnant, we’re guessing she could really go for a massage about now!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving their little bet as much as us? Who are you hoping wins?! Let us know below!