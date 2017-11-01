Kylie Jenner Flashes Pregnancy Boobs & Hides Belly While Dressed As An Angel For Halloween

Halloween was much more low-key than usual for Kylie Jenner this year, but she still gave fans a glimpse of her costume on Oct. 31 — while hiding her baby bump, of course!

Kylie Jenner, 20, donned a couples costume for Halloween 2017, but it wasn’t with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Instead, she dressed up as an angel alongside Jordyn Woods, who went as a devil. The ladies posted photos and videos of their looks on Instagram and Snapchat, although they made sure to very carefully only take shots of Kylie from the chest up. It’s been more than a month since news broke that the 20-year-old is pregnant with her first child, but still, she’s taking extra caution not to show her pregnant belly to the world!

Still, the images and vids revealed that Kylie wore some sort of white ensemble with massive wings, with her hair platinum blonde and pulled up into a high ponytail. It was her beauty look that really stole the show this year, as she wore white eyeshadow and incredible matching mascara, along with dangling diamond earrings. It’s unclear from Kylie and Jordyn’s social media posts if they went to a party or just kept a chill night at home, but either way, we’re loving that Kylie still embraced the holiday, even if she couldn’t go as all-out as she usually does.

While the makeup mogul’s stomach was nowhere to be seen, she did flaunt some major pregnancy boobs in one Instagram pics, with her cleavage front and center in the white outfit. While she’s been keeping super low-key since the baby news, Kylie certainly hasn’t been shy about showing off her chest in her rare social media posts over the last few weeks! But, seriously…will she EVER confirm that she’s pregnant!?

