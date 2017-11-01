Kourtney Kardashian’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Underwear In Short Skirt On Halloween

While Kourtney Kardashian was getting out of the car on Halloween, her skirt shifted a bit too high, and she quickly flashed her underwear right as the paparazzi was snapping pics. Whoops!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, absolutely nailed their Bonnie and Clyde Halloween costumes, but while they were heading out to celebrate, she had a bit of an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction in front of photographers. Kourt’s ensemble featured a skirt that was knee-length on one side, with a thigh-high slit on the other, and when she stepped out of the car, she briefly revealed her underwear as the skirt lifted up. As usual, cameras were flashing like crazy, and one photographer caught a pic of her crotch on display.

Luckily, the mom of three was able to quickly recover and confidently walked into the party with some help from her man. These two have made it clear over the last few months that their relationship is getting serious, but dressing in a couples costume for Halloween definitely takes things to the next level! Before going out for adults-only time, though, Kourt dressed as the Tin Man from The Wizard Of Oz and celebrated with her kids — she shared the cutest pic on Snapchat of little Penelope Disick dressed as Dorothy, too. Over the weekend, Kourtney also teamed up with her sister, Kim Kardashian, 37, for another Halloween costume, dressing as Michael Jackson to Kim’s Madonna in an epic recreation.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, didn’t post anything from Halloween, nor did his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. However, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Scott tried to invite Sofia to trick-or-treating with the kids…and Kourtney flipped, so that could be why they avoided the holiday this year!

