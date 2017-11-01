Kate Upton Determined To Have ‘Dream Wedding’ With Justin Verlander After World Series

With the World Series finally coming to an end, Kate Upton has planned the wedding of her dreams to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Now that the World Series wrapping up on Nov. 1, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, 34, could be getting his first ever World Series ring. But its a wedding ring that fiancee Kate Upton, 25, really wants. While the couple has been engaged since the spring of 2016, the model has been so respectful of Justin’s drive and commitment towards his baseball career. “They have been engaged for a while now and Justin has been holding off on wedding planning for a lot of reasons. It has been a busy year for both of them. She has been working a lot and he was traded this season. Kate was hoping that he would do well this season so she wanted him to focus on pitching on and not on their wedding plans,” a source close to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Christie and Laura — to New York in late October for final fittings and even threw in a secret bridal shower. See pics of Kate and Justin, “Kate took on all the wedding planning because she knew win or lose, she was going to make her dream wedding happen. She’s desperate for the Astros to win, but the wedding is happening soon one way or another!” our insider adds. According to US Weekly , Kate is going to get her wish in mid-November as the two reportedly plan to tie the knot later this month in romantic Tuscany, Italy. She has already revealed in past interviews that when it comes to a gown, she wanted “something that’s classic with a sexy twist” and was thinking about opting for two gowns, saying “Maybe a nice long-sleeve, and then also the big tulle one.” The mag says that she brought her bridesmaids — including sistersand— to New York in late October for final fittings and even threw in a secret bridal shower. See pics of Kate and Justin, here

The blonde stunner has waited through two long baseball seasons now to become his wife, so naturally she’s thrilled the season is going to finally be coming to an end. Kate has been a constant presence at his ALCS and World Series games, cheering him on from the stands wearing colorful Houston Astros gear in support of her man. Whether or not Justin wins or loses in the World Series, he’s already won at LIFE with Kate as his future bride.

