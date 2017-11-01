Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez All Smiles On Bike Ride After Her Weeknd Breakup Bombshell

Back together again! Two days after news broke that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have broken up, she was photographed on a romantic bike ride with ex, Justin Bieber. See the cute pic!

Is it 2012 again?! Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, can’t seem to get enough of each other in the aftermath of her breakup from The Weeknd, and on Nov. 1, they were together once again. Photographers caught the exes on a bike ride in Los Angeles, and they had huge smiles on their faces as the paparazzi snapped photos. Clearly, they weren’t trying to hide their outing, sparking even more speculation that their romance is starting up once again! Interestingly, the latest outing came just two days after it was confirmed that Sel had recently ended her relationship with The Weeknd after ten months together.

News of Justin and Selena’s reconciliation went public on Oct. 24, when photos of him arriving to her house the weekend before surfaced online. Then, they were photographed having breakfast together on Oct. 29, and that same day, they went to church together. He was also pictured at her house that evening, and reportedly stayed there until after midnight! So far, all reports say that Justin and Selena’s relationship is still platonic, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that both stars believe the other is “the one.”

But here’s the real question — what does The Weeknd think about all this? Supposedly, his split from Selener after 10 months and her kidney transplant had nothing to do with The Biebs. We’re hearing the end was near for a long time coming, despite the fact they were just on a date at Universal Halloween Horror nights just over a week before. Then there is the tweet from Abel on Halloween might that might’ve been sending a bit of shade Selena’s way after she spent the days before with her ex. Only time will tell if Jelena is the real deal (again) and if The Weeknd threw their relationship away because of it. Until then, looks like Selena is enjoying a simple life with Justin. Good for her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin and Selena hanging out AGAIN!?