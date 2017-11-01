Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: How He Helped Her Get Over The Weeknd Split So Fast

Justin Bieber is lovingly supporting Selena Gomez in getting over her shocking breakup from The Weeknd, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out how he’s helping her here!

Former lovebirds Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, have been seen hanging out an awful lot lately and it turns out the “Let Me Love You” singer is the main reason Selena’s getting over he recent breakup with The Weeknd, 27 so quickly. “The one thing that is helping Selena get over Abel seemingly so fast is the fact that he doesn’t have the opportunity to get to her since he is on tour and it seems as if on top of that he isn’t chasing to get her back,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She is also heavily focused on her health and her recent hangouts with Justin have helped immensely put her focus on other things and the fact that those things are keeping her very busy, it has become a situation where it is out of sight, out of mind. And as long as she continues to have a good time with Justin, she will move on from Abel just as quick as she got with him.” See pics of Selena and Justin’s recent hangouts here!

Selena and Justin were first spotted hanging out again when Justin arrived at Selena’s Studio City house on Oct. 22. Since then, they’ve spent numerous days together and appear to be extremely happy while smiling and staying close each time. Whether they were eating breakfast before attending church or going on a fun bike ride, these two have been looking extremely adorable together and it’s left many Jelena fans wondering if they will get back into a relationship.

While Selena’s working on getting over The Weeknd, it seems he may be doing the same thing. He was seen getting cozy and dancing with an unidentified woman at a club shortly after the news of the breakup became public. No matter what happens with the situation, we hope Selena and co. move on to what makes them happiest soon!

