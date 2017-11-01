Heidi Klum’s 18th Annual Halloween Party — See Photos From Inside The Star-Studded Bash

Finally, it’s that time of the year again — It’s Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party! She dressed as a Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ werewolf at her star-studded bash and we have the first photos!

Heidi Klum, 44, never fails to deliver when it comes to Halloween! She dressed as Michael Jackson‘s iconic “Thriller” werewolf from the legendary music video, which she heavily teased leading up to the party, and she looked amazing! Heidi’s 18th Annual Halloween Party — at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge at Moxy Times Square — brought out Hollywood’s hottest stars in costume, of course. Nick Cannon, 37, Ice-T, 59, and wife Coco Austin, 38, Heather Graham, 47, and more celebs were in attendance and we’ve got the epic photos! Check out all of the best moments from Heidi’s Halloween bash, sponsored by Svedka and Party City, in our above gallery or click here!

Heidi teased her “Thriller” werewolf costume to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY before the big event and she even reminisced about her past costumes. “It is going to be a scary one because last year you know I didn’t dress up at all,” Heidi, who’s been hosting her Halloween bashes since 2000, told us. As you may know, she showed up to her 2016 bash as herself, joined by five clone Heidi’s. “I just had five clones that had to be like me, which was very hard to do; So, this time, I am going to have to do something crazy again on me. For me, it was so easy and I loved it [in 2016]. I just got my hair and makeup done and put on my outfit on and that never happens. Usually I am sitting there for like ten hours, it takes a long time!” And, she wasn’t lying.

Each year, just about everyone highly anticipates Heidi’s epic costumes. She enlists the help of many makeup artists and designers to help her put together the most creative costumes for her party every year. Here’s some of her most epic looks through the years!

2013 — Heidi sat in the makeup chair for 10 hours as a team of specialists got her ready to hit the red carpet at her party, dressed as an elderly woman. She had wrinkles and varicose veins strategically crafted on her body from head to toe.

2014 — The next year, Heidi was a giant butterfly, dressed in a skintight bodysuit and massive wings. She was unrecognizable, as she hid her hair and sported

2015 — Heidi hit the makeup chair for another 10 hours in 2015 when a team had to prep her to become a cartoon-like Jessica Rabbit. Christian Siriano, 31, designed the signature red gown she wore with her exaggerated facial features. She even wore a fake derrière she that she said was “a seat cushion.”

2016 — She shocked everyone the next year by showing up at her party as herself! She was joined by five clone Heidi’s, who were actually the ones who need the most prep. While her look only took about two hours, her clones needed nine hours of prosthetic prep.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Heidi’s costume?