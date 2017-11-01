Halsey Goes Commando In Wild Princess Leia Costume For Halloween — See Sexy Pics

Halsey took to Instagram to show off her epic Princess Leia costume for Halloween and she definitely wasn’t scared to flaunt a little skin. See the incredible pic here!

Halsey, 23, showed off her incredible Halloween costume on Instagram and she went in full commando as none other than the legendary Princess Leia! In the photo, she posed with her rumored beau, rapper G-Eazy, 28, who dressed up as Han Solo and they are both outside of what appears to be a private jet. The singer can be seen sitting on the wing of the jet while leaning on G-Eazy who is pointing his blaster prop out in front of them. “Would it help if I got out and pushed?,” she captioned the photo. There’s been a plethora of classic costumes from celebrities this year and Halsey’s was definitely no exception. See more adorable pics of Halsey and G-Eazy here!

It was just a couple of weeks ago that the duo took to the stage together at Halsey’s concert in Brooklyn for a surprise performance and G-Eazy couldn’t help but gush about the gorgeous songstress calling her ” the most beautiful woman in the world.” Aw! Although their Halloween was clearly one for the science fiction movie history books, neither Halsey or G-Eazy have officially confirmed their romance.

Halsey is currently slaying on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour and performed in Phoenix on the night of Halloween. The talented star has come a long way from playing to just a small room of people to huge arenas and we couldn’t be happier for her! We’re looking forward to seeing what she continues to bring both personally and professionally in the future. Just like this year’s Halloween costume, we’re sure it’ll be memorable!

