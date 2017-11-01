Halloween: Does Gwen Stefani Beat Kim Kardashian & Ashley Graham As The Best Mermaid Ever?

Gwen Stefani does Halloween right and the singer went as a mermaid while taking her sons trick or treating. So how did she measure up to other ‘women of the sea’ Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham?

We absolutely love that Gwen Stefani, 48, gets in the Halloween spirit by dressing up with her sons while taking them door to door trick or treating in LA. The singer looked absolutely stunning in a mermaid costume with the coolest fin skirt on Oct. 31. The skin-tight outfit showed off her trim and toned frame as the shiny aqua blue fabric with black scales pained on went from her chest all the way down to her ankles. Fortunately it flared out right at the bottom into a green fin with a swath of neon blue netting featuring stars on it from her calves down, allowing her to walk with her boys.

Her outfit could have been drop dead sexy as it featured an orange bodice over her chest, but with the chilly temps that have hit LA, she wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck underneath her costume to keep her warm. Gwen rocked a long blonde wig full of kinks that made it look like she just got out of the ocean, and Revlon spokeswoman wore full makeup with bright red lips and heavy dark eyes. She adorably carried her youngest son Apollo Rossdale, three, in her arms while holding his Pirates of the Caribbean trick or treat bag in her other arm.

Gwen isn’t the first celeb to don the mermaid look, as Kim Kardashian, 37, completely owned Halloween in 2012 with her sexy woman of the sea costume. She too wore a long blonde wig, but it was her bejeweled shells that covered up her ample bosom and the skin-tight green finned skirt that made her outfit one for the ages. It was hands-down one of her hottest Halloween costumes EVER. Recently model Ashley Graham, 29, got to fulfill her mermaid dreams while on vacation in the Bahamas. She shared a sexy Instagram pic poolside wearing a black string bikini top and super tight fin bottoms that came up to her belly button. You can see the pics of Kim, Ashley and more stars dressed as mermaids by clicking here.

HollywoodLifers, which celeb rocked the mermaid look the best?