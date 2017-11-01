Eric Bolling’s Son ‘Panicked’ After Taking Lethal Dose Of Fentanyl, Friends Claim

So sad! Eric Bolling’s son’s accidental drug overdose may have been lethal because he might have unknowingly taken fentanyl, a drug fifty times stronger than heroin. We’ve got the details.

While Eric Chase Bolling, Jr‘s death at just 19-years-old was no doubt tragic, it might have been avoided as he may have unwittingly taken the super strong opioid fentanyl after thinking it was the less dangerous painkiller percocet. In new death investigation documents obtained by The Blast, friends of the University of Colorado, Boulder sophomore claim that he panicked after taking a percocet pill, believing it might have been laced with fentanyl. The potentially lethal drug was one of many found in his system by the Boulder County Coroner, including cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and more that contributed to his fatal accidental overdose.

In the investigation paperwork, the day before his Sept. 8 death Eric and an acquaintance Mohammed went to visit a cocaine dealer in Denver and that Eric purchased five percocet pills for $35, and he and the man each took half a percocet table. They ended up having unusual reactions, causing the former Fox News host’s son to panic. Mohammed told investigators that he “thought the percocet might have contained fentanyl. Eric then said that fentanyl “is fifty times stronger than heroin and it could kill you.” See pics of Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., here.

It’s unknown if he took the remaining tablets that might have contained fentanyl, but he did offer a woman believed to be his girlfriend Kayla some of the pills, but she declined his offer. She says she spent the night with him and went to class the next morning, but was worried when she was unable to reach him later that day. Kayla demanded Mohammed or another friend go check on him and eventually she went to his apartment where she found his dead body and called 911. In messages between Kayla and Mohammed after Eric’s death, she said that “Whatever he did yesterday in Denver f***ed him,” and he agreed, replying that “The dealer f***ed him over without telling him and give (sic) him fentanyl.”

His father, former Fox News host Eric Bolling, 54, made the sad disclosure that his son was a victim of the national opioid crisis when he announced the coroner’s findings via Twitter on Oct. 26. “Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids. Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

