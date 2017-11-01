‘Dynasty’ Recap: Cristal’s ‘Kardashian’ Sex Tape With Matthew Leaks Online

Who’s ready for another week of rich people problems? Because the Carringtons have A LOT. Fallon’s crusade against Cristal continues with the discovery of a X-rated sex tape…on Matthew’s phone. What else is Cristal hiding?

Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gilles) is the epitome of daddy issues, and she’s either oblivious to it, or knows it too well. There’s a very fine line that she’s riding, and this week it takes form as Fallon trying to poach the entire city of Atlanta from the Carrington company. She’s dropped the lawsuit against her dad and moved on to call her company “Morell Corp.” — her middle name. Clever!

Forget about the business subplot, though. This week’s all about Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelly) sex tape. That’s right, someone made a huge mistake by filming a “Kardashian-level” XXX flick with her now-dead boyfriend, Matthew. It’s on his phone, you know, that her husband (Grant Show) stole. And got stolen again by her nephew, Sam’s bling ring. Now, his friends have seen it and are blackmailing Sam for $200,000 not to leak it online. Oops! While this is happening, Blake and Cristal are at a secluded cabin without reception or wifi, where she’s also distracting him by walking around naked, draped in fur. She’s good.

Despite paying all that money to Sam’s friend, Stephen makes the grave mistake of showing Fallon the sex tape. She copies it to her phone, and unleashes it online. Blake’s been itching to check his phone the entire time they’re at the cabin, and when he finally gets reception…sex tape. You know who else saw it? Matthew’s widow, Claudia. This isn’t going to end well. Willie calls Stephen and tells him again that he’s convinced that this is why Blake (allegedly) killed Matthew — more evidence of Cristal and Matthew’s past relationship.

Stephen heads to Willie’s apartment to talk to him about it in person…and finds him dead. This isn’t the best for someone who was already accused of murdering Matthew. He’s distraught by the discovery, but a major twist comes into play. The family’s lawyer, Stansfield, says that detectives discovered a suicide note in Willie’s bedroom. He “confessed” to killing Matthew himself, and the guilt over that and seeing the sex tape drove him to kill himself. Okay, sure. Stephen’s definitely not buying it, and neither are we!

