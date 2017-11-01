Both Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian looked amazing dressed as the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla for Halloween. See their cleavage-baring costumes below!

Demi Lovato, 25, rocked this costume first, for a party on Saturday, October 28. She nailed the look, rocking long, curly hair with bangs, a bold red lip, and long, dark lashes. She wore a purple sequin jumpsuit with a halter neckline. She showed off her cleavage thanks to a huge cut out in the middle of her chest. Wowza! She looked AMAZING! This is one of the sexiest costumes we’ve ever seen! It looked so great on her curves!

Kim Kardashian, 37, rocked her Selena Quintanilla costume on Halloween, October 31, and looked just as sexy! She had almost the exact same outfit, but a little less cleavage than Demi. She DID show off her six-pack abs that she’s been working so hard to get! Her costume was backless and super tight on her famous booty. Hot! Kim had some amazing costumes this weekend. She was also Cher, Aaliyah, and Madonna, and each costume was better than the last. She wrote on Twitter, “My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!” Kim really got into this character, posting videos of her lip-synching and dancing to Selena on Twitter! We loved seeing this fun side of Kim!

We only wish Selena Gomez had dressed up as Selena — that would have been a perfect trifecta!

