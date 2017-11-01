Demi Lovato & Coco Austin Get Sexy As Naughty Cop & Firefighter — See Hot Halloween Looks

Someone call 911 — we have a fashion emergency! Both Demi Lovato and Coco Austin looked super sexy in their cop and firefighter Halloween costumes. Check out their similar takes on iconic uniforms below.

Demi Lovato, 25, showed off a whole lot of skin in her police officer costume on Oct 31. The singer posted a series of sexy snaps of the look to her Instagram, and we’re seriously living for her black leather bodysuit and ripped fishnet tights. She completed her outfit with huge hoop earrings and an iconic police hat, of course. Demi really got into character when she held her friend and rapper Sirah against a cop car in one of her Instagram photos, which she captioned, “Watchu gon do when they come for you?” Props to her for getting an actual emergency vehicle to make an appearance in her photo! Now that’s costume commitment.

Coco Austin, 38, rocked her own cleavage-baring take on a classic emergency services uniform when she attended Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash in New York on Oct 31. She paired her own skin-tight bodysuit and fishnet tights with a fire-red wig and matching gloves. She also threw on a firefighter’s helmet to bring the whole thing together. Her seductive look isn’t the first she’s worn this season though. The social media maven has also confidently donned an intricate fishtail skirt this year for a topless mermaid costume that we still aren’t over. See more celebrity Halloween 2017 costumes here!

We think they both look incredible. But the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is no stranger to a sexy showdown on Halloween. Demi rocked a cleavage-baring costume that paid homage to Selena Quintanilla for a party on Oct. 28. Kim Kardashian, 37, then showed off her own take on Selena on Oct. 31 as the final stint in her musical legend-themed series of Halloween costumes. We should’ve known it’d be hard to decide between Demi and Coco’s sexy cop and firefighter when we couldn’t figure out whether Demi or Kim pulled off their matching ensembles better.

