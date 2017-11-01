Chrissy Teigen & John Dress As Carmen Miranda & Groucho Marx With Luna As A Pineapple

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and baby Luna just owned Halloween! The power couple dressed as the iconic characters from the 1947 film, ‘Copacabana’! And, little Luna was the most epic accessory!

Owned it; Killed it; Rocked it! — Chrissy Teigen, 31, John Legend, 38, and Luna Stephens [Legend], 1, may have just won Halloween! The adorable couple dressed as Carmen Miranda [Chrissy] and Groucho Marx [John] from the 1947 film, “Copacabana”! And, the best part? — Luna as their little accessory, a pineapple! See more photos below!

The model portrayed the perfect Carmen Miranda in a fruit-covered headdress, crop top and frilled skirt; While John was equally on point with his portrayal of Marx in a dark suit. He accessorized well with circular glasses, a mustache, a curly wig with a top hat and a cigar in his mouth. As for Luna? — The little star of the family’s Halloween photos didn’t need many trinkets to steal the show. She wore gold sandals with her pineapple costume, which blended well with Chrissy’s fruits on her head. Chrissy’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, even joined in on the fun. But, her costume wasn’t part of the trio’s theme. She dressed as [according to Chrissy] a “Thai banana leaf ghost.”

Chrissy took to Instagram and Snapchat to show off numerous photos and videos of her family on Halloween night. Luna had a blast picking fruit out of her headdress, while John danced the night away. The picture perfect couple even took some time to themselves, posing for sexy snaps in a photo booth.

Just before their family night out, Chrissy documented Luna painting a white pumpkin. However, Luna was more focused on painting her stomach in the hilarious video on Snapchat.

We have to say, Chrissy has set the bar high when it comes to Halloween since she also made Luna a frontrunner for best costume last year! In 2016, Luna didn’t have just one costume; she had four. Chrissy took to Instagram to show off Luna’s variety of Halloween looks, which included, a hotdog, a peacock, Minnie Mouse, and a banana. Is it Halloween 2018 yet?

HollywoodLifers, did you love Chrissy, John and Luna’s costumes? Which celeb had your favorite costume?