Chris Pratt Bonds With Son, 5, On Halloween & Anna Faris Is Nowhere In Sight — Cute Pic

It looks like Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are splitting up holiday time with their son in the aftermath of their breakup — she was nowhere to be seen while he took Jack trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Chris Pratt was on daddy duty for Halloween this year! The hunky actor was photographed out with his son, Jack, 5, in West Hollywood on Oct. 31. Little Jack had a huge smile on his face while dressed as Captain America, and although Chris didn’t don a costume for the trick-or-treating excursion, he happily led his mini-me down the sidewalk as the paparazzi snapped photos. Unfortunately, it seems Jack only got to experience Halloween with one parent this year, as Chris’ ex, Anna Faris, was nowhere in sight for the holiday.

However, the actress recently released a book and has been on a busy press tour, so perhaps it was just a prior engagement, not troubles with Chris, that led to her absence. Just last month, Anna insisted during an interview that she and Chris are “great friends and always will be,” so it certainly seems like their split was amicable. However, in the weeks since that sit down, news broke that she’s been dating Michael Barrett. The pair was first photographed together in mid-October, and were recently caught looking super into one another while having lunch in Seattle. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Chris is absolutely “heartbroken” over Anna’s new relationship.

Fans were shocked when Chris and Anna announced their separation in social media posts on Aug. 6, as it seemingly came out of nowhere. However, they both vowed to be as present as possible for their son in the aftermath of the breakup. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” Chris wrote. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Anna didn’t join Chris and Jack for Halloween?