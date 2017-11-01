Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Who Killed It In ‘GoT’ Costumes For Halloween 2017

Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian are keeping the ‘Game of Thrones’ hype alive, even though the show isn’t coming back for another year or so. Khloe, Jason Derulo, and more stars slayed as our fave ‘GoT’ characters this year!

Everyone is obsessed with Game of Thrones, even the biggest celebrities! For Halloween 2017, a handful of stars just couldn’t resist and decided to dress up as some of the iconic characters from the hit HBO show. Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, went all out as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo for Halloween. Khloe completely transformed into our beloved Khaleesi, complete with a platinum blonde wig and badass outfit. She managed not to show off her growing baby bump at all in the very sexy outfit. Tristan went shirtless and morphed into the sexy Dothraki leader. Emilia Clarke, 30, and Jason Momoa, 38, who play Dany and Drogo, will be so pleased with Khloe and Tristan’s transformations!

For Maxim’s annual Halloween party, singer Jason Derulo, 28, became the Night King. He documented the process in a video and showed his transformation, which featured some serious prosthetics. Jason looked completely unrecognizable once the prosthetics were on. Hey, Game of Thrones, if you need a new Night King, Jason’s probably up for the challenge!

Kelly Ripa, 47, and Ryan Seacrest, 42, also channeled Game of Thrones characters during their Halloween show. Kelly looked regal as Cersei Lannister, while Ryan dressed up as a very convincing Jaime Lannister. Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, 29, and his wife, Elise, also dressed up as Daenerys and Khal Drogo for the team’s Halloween party. Elise glowed in a blue dress, similar to one Daenerys rocked in earlier seasons, while rocking her growing baby bump. So cute! Take a look at all the photos in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which Game of Thrones costume do you think was the best? Let us know!