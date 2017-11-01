Carmelo Anthony ‘Jealous As Hell’ After La La Parties In Sexy Halloween Costume With French Montana

Uh oh! Carmelo Anthony is ‘jealous as hell’ after seeing that his ex, La La, partied in a sexy Halloween costume with French Montana on Oct. 31. Especially because he wanted her to come home to HIM!

“It was hard for Carmelo [Anthony] to see [La La] out partying and looking so sexy on Halloween without him. She looked smoking hot and her costume was showing off all the goods. And there were all these other men all around her. Carmelo‘s jealous as hell right now, he’s seeing all these guys as potential competition. Especially French Montana, he’s very worried about him moving in on La La. He knows they were partying together last night and it freaks him out,” a friend of La La and Carmelo‘s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, La La, 38, wore a sexy Mortal Combat costume, and she looked so good in the latex bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Heck, even Carmelo, 33, took notice — he actually begged her to come home to him in the comments section of her Instagram post. “I’m waiting,” he wrote. Sadly, she didn’t follow through. Instead, he was forced to see pictures of her having a great time at the Halloween party with French Montana — the 32-year-old rapper posted a ton of photos from the shindig on his own Instagram page (see them below). So we’re not surprised to hear Carmelo’s now “jealous as hell”.

Carmelo and La La have yet to officially divorce, despite being broken up, and he wants her back. In fact, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, Carmelo won’t give up on trying to win her back. “La La is going to take as long as she needs and Carmelo is fine with that because he’s using the time to win her back,” an insider previously told us. “As long as its not a ‘no,’ he has the chance to make it a ‘yes.’ He’s up for the challenge, and has made it very clear that he wants her back and will wait as long as she needs.”

