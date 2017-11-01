Carmelo Anthony Begs La La To Come Home To Him In Her Sexy Costume: ‘I’m Waiting’

La La Anthony certainly caught her ex, Carmelo Anthony’s, attention with this Instagram post of her sexy Halloween costume. He even left her a super flirty message in the comments section — see it here!

Months after their breakup, Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony still haven’t officially divorced, and he’s showing her in every way possible that he wants her back. Most recently, it was with a comment on her Halloween Instagram post. The gorgeous actress uploaded a pic of herself dressed in a sexy Mortal Combat costume on Oct. 31, and Carmelo made his feelings clear with the simple message, “I’m waiting.” We can imagine why the photo caught his attention — after all, La La looked incredible in the latex bodysuit and thigh-high boots! However, she still has yet to make any public inclination that she’s going to take her ex back.

Still, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Carmelo does not plan on giving up in his quest to make things work. “La La is going to take as long as she needs and Carmelo is fine with that because he’s using the time to win her back,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “As long as its not a ‘no,’ he has the chance to make it a ‘yes.’ He’s up for the challenge, and has made it very clear that he wants her back and will wait as long as she needs.” The exes do have a son, Kiyan, 10, together, and appear to have remained amicable in their effort as co-parents, so Carmelo is not losing hope!

This public flirting on Instagram isn’t the first time Carmelo has used social media to gush over his wife. He’s made a point to like several of her posts since their separation in April, and on her birthday in June, he called her “beautiful” in his own Instagram dedicated just to her. He also made a surprise appearance at her big New York Fashion Week event in September, although eyewitnesses said she didn’t interact with him much, despite the big gesture.

