Brianna Brochu, 18, Arrested: Allegedly Rubbed Used Tampons On Roommate’s Property

Brianna Brochu, 18, was arrested for alleged gruesome acts of bullying toward her roommate at the University of Hartford. Brochu reportedly bragged about licking her roommate’s belongings and more.

Brianna Rae Brochu, 18, a freshman at the University of Hartford freshman was arrested on Oct. 28, after her roommate Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe claimed she became severely ill from deliberate acts of bullying by Brochu. Rowe posted a 103-minute Facebook Live video [watch below] on Monday, Oct. 30 about her experience living with Brochu. Rowe said she had felt “unwanted in [her] own room” since being randomly assigned to live with Brochu in late August. After she moved in, Rowe said she started getting sick, with “severe throat pain” that forced her to visit the University’s medical center. That severe pain, Rowe claimed, was brought on by Brochu’s alleged acts of rubbing her bodily fluids on Rowe’s belongings, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions and spitting on her belongings.

When Rowe finally decided to move out of the room she shared with Brochu, she said she was approached by a neighbor and residents aids, who informed her of “very concerning” posts online seen on Brochu’s social media accounts. They showed Rowe a post that Brochu allegedly wrote, which read: “Finally did it yo girl go rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons oh her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Brochu has denied the acts written in the post, according to police [via the Harford Courant]. However, Brochu admitted to licking her roommate’s plate, fork, spoon and smearing her own bodily fluid on Rowe’s backpack, police said. She told West Hartford police that those other statements [in the online post] were lies and a way to “appear funny” online. Rowe told police that “she has felt ostracized by Brochu,” as reported by the site.

Brochu claimed she was reacting to a “hostile environment” created by Rowe, who allegedly posted Snapchat videos, poking fun at Brochu for snoring. Brochu also reportedly requested her own room change last month, but was unsuccessful.

Brochu has been charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, state court records show. Brochu was scheduled to appear in Hartford Community Court on Wednesday, Nov. 1, after she was released without having to post bail, according to the site.

“While I’ve been here [at school], I’ve been getting sick,” Rowe said in the Facebook live video. “Not knowing why, I’ve been getting sick. It started with throat pain. I thought maybe because it’s colder up here, I’m just probably catching a cold… The sore throat pain got worse and it was just throat pain. And this was happening for about a month. It got to the point where I had extreme throat pain where I couldn’t sleep, to the point where I couldn’t speak. Like I’d try to whisper, and I could barely whisper.”

Row said she went to the health clinic on campus, where they ran three tests and prescribed her antibiotics. She added that all of the tests came back negative and that no one could figure out what was wrong with her; just that it was some “bad bacteria” that was causing her pain. Now, she says she has to travel from the University of Hartford to her native New York for doctor’s appointments.

Rowe also took to Facebook, where she wrote the following message: “As a young African American woman I don’t want to become another statistic. When it comes to college incidents/crimes and racial cases justice needs to be served. Colleges are known to just sweep issues that happen within the campus under the rug, making the issue disappear and not doing anything about it. Now this isn’t right at all and this is where the public gets involved to push for things to be done right. I’m not holding my tongue any longer about my situation because this is just ridiculous to hear nothing back from my school about this situation. As a African American woman I have to fight for myself and others to not become some statistic. I’m not making this known. I’m giving you guys the option to choose where you would like to hear this information either through Facebook live or Instagram. I will then go on live and let it be known… “It’s the fact that I didn’t know all of this was happening and it’s the fact that she’s been posting it on her Instagram,” Rowe said. “And I didn’t know anything about it until my neighbor’s friend (told me). If only I knew. I just want to know the ‘so much more.’ I want to know all the posts.”

Rowe’s video, which has since garnered national attention, has even prompted the University of Hartford to speak up. The school’s president, Greg Woodward said in a statement in part: “Acts of racism, bias, bullying, or other abusive behaviors will not be tolerated on this campus… I pledge to do everything in my power to work with our community to address related concerns together.” Read the full statement here.

