Did Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Get Married In Hawaii? See Pic Of Alleged Wedding Ring

Wait, wait, wait. Did Big Sean and his GF Jhene Aiko get married!? The rapper was spotted wearing a ring on THAT finger while out celebrating on Halloween! Here’s the pic!

Halloween is a holiday known for amazing surprises and 2017 did not disappoint! No, we’re not talking about some risque costume, although there were plenty of those in Hollywood! We’re talking about fans noticing that when Big Sean and his longtime girlfriend Jhene Aiko, 29, stepped out in costume to celebrate the spookfest, he was wearing a band on his left ring finger! Whoa! Take a look back at this adorable couple in pics right here!

The rapper and his possible-new-spouse headed to Snoop Dogg‘s, 46, Halloween bash together where Sean, dressed as Michael Jackson circa his “Thriller” era, was photographed subtly showing off the ring in question! On top of that, MTO News has some details on their alleged marriage! The couple got supposedly got married in a private ceremony in Hawaii and are head-over-heels for each other, according to the outlet! These two definitely look insanely happy together, but actually married!? We had no idea they were moving that fast!

As we previously reported, Jhene raised some eyebrows just weeks ago when she revealed that she got Sean’s faced tattooed on her arm! The artwork shows the rapper looking serious while rocking a bow tie. This ring definitely has all aflutter but a tattoo of your significant other on your arm!? Now that’s commitment! Congrats, you two!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Convinced they’re married or thinking Sean’s just messing with his rapid fandom by sporting the ring? Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below!