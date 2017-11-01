Beyonce Is Officially Playing Nala In Live-Action Remake Of ‘Lion King’ — Disney Confirms

We’re definitely feeling the love tonight (get it?) because Disney just confirmed the one and only Beyonce will be voicing Nala in the live-action remake of ‘The Lion King’!

Woohoo! Beyonce is confirmed to be voicing Nala in the live-action remake of The Lion King, Disney just revealed with the release of a full cast photo on Nov. 1. While it was already rumored the “Formation” singer would be cast as Simba’s childhood friend and eventual love interest, nothing was confirmed until now. And Disney dropped the major movie news with nothing more than the cast photo seen below and the release date for the film, saying, “ # TheLionKing. 2019.”

Rumors of Beyonce’s involvement in the movie first started circulating in March 2017, when our sister site, Variety, reported that The Lion King director Jon Favreau was dying to make Beyonce, 35, the new Nala in the live-action remake! She hadn’t yet accepted the role, but the report said Jon was going out of his way to make the opportunity as appealing as possible. So whatever he did, it must have worked! And we’re super thankful for it, too. Can’t you just imagine Beyonce singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” and nailing it? We’re already getting chills just thinking about it!

Beyonce has not yet released a statement, but she did confirm the news on her Facebook page by posting the same photo Disney shared on Twitter. She’ll star in the movie alongside Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa (reprising his role from the 1994 original), Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and more! See all the names and the characters they’ll play, below.

