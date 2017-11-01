Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Divorcing Weeks Before Baby #3 Arrives

Trouble in paradise? — It seems so for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim has reportedly made the decision to file for divorce from Yeezy and is ‘ready to move on’ with her life. Her alleged decision stemmed from his 2016 hospitalization.

Kim Kardashian, 37, will be filing for divorce from Kanye West, 40, Life & Style reports, adding that “it’s officially over” between the power couple. “She is ready to move on with her life,” an insider tells the mag. After Ye’s 2016 hospitalization, where reports claimed he suffered a mental breakdown, the source says that things only got worse with his “erratic behavior.” Upon his release from UCLA Medical Center [back in Nov. 2016], Kanye’s felt “spied on,” by Kim, which has caused him to come distant, as reported by the mag. “Kanye will go days without talking to her. He’s hot and he’s cold. Even their sex life isn’t what it used to be.”

The mag goes on to report that Kanye is hiding dark secrets, that only Kim knows about. Around the time of his hospitalization, he told Kim about his alleged drug use, which involved both liquid and traditional marajuana among other substances, a second source claims. Despite Kim’s rep denying the divorce report, Life & Style still continues to report that the couple is struggling. The mag claims that Kanye doesn’t trust anyone and that the pair has recently been fighting over him spending time away from Kim and the kids — North, 4, and Saint, 1. Kimye are also expecting their third child together, via surrogate, as Kim has been vocal about issues with her past pregnancies. The source adds that “Kim was hoping this baby would bring them closer, but it hasn’t.”

Kim and Kanye recently jetted off to Utah for a weekend getaway for her 37th birthday; a trip that mag claims was a “bust” because Kim was bored the entire time, despite Ye’ loving it. Ultimately, “she’s tired and she’s done with this marriage,” the insider says. “Kanye makes it very difficult for her. She loves being a mother, but she wants it all and Kanye can’t give that to her… Kim definitely wants out of the marriage.” The mag also claims that even with a third child on the way, Kim is set on her alleged decision to leave Ye’.

Kim and Kanye have yet to address the divorce reports. The pair looked happier than ever at her 37th birthday dinner with her friends and family on Oct. 26. Ye’ sang “Happy Birthday” to Kim, with the rest of her loved ones, and she documented the entire night. And, the countless, loving videos didn’t hint at a split if you ask us!

