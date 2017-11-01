Is Angelina Jolie Getting Married Again After Brad Divorce? Reportedly Planning Wedding #4

Lucky number 4? Angelina Jolie could be getting married again, according to a shocking new report! She has allegedly been dating a mystery man for months now, and hasn’t told Brad a thing!

She’s still technically married to Brad Pitt, 52, but Angelina Jolie, 41, allegedly has her heart set on a new marriage. Barely a year after filing for divorce from her husband, Angelina is reportedly planning her fourth wedding to a wealthy, 40-something businessman and philanthropist, according to InTouch Weekly! Angelina and her handsome British guy reportedly started dating in early 2017, and has been keeping the whole relationship “very hush-hush.” That means that Brad has no idea she’s dating, let alone engaged or getting married. Uh oh!

“Angelina could tell Brad what’s going on but she’s choosing not to,” a source told InTouch. She reportedly hopes he “will be taken by complete surprise. If it makes Brad unhappy when he finds out, she’s fine with that.” She actually hasn’t even told her six kids about the alleged wedding for fear that they’ll spill the beans to their dad. Crafty!

As for the wedding itself, Angelina’s reportedly taking her closest friends and family to Cambodia, “her second home,” for a traditional Buddhist ceremony, according to the source. The wedding will allegedly take place on a wildlife reserve, wear traditional Cambodian clothing, and serve local delicacies at the reception. “Angie’s thinking of having Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne as bridesmaids and Maddox as the groom’s best man since Maddox sort of feels he’s the man of the family now,” the source said. Knox will allegedly be the ring bearer, and Pax will DJ and bake the cake for the reception (he did for his parents’ wedding, too!) It all sounds lovely, but how will Brad react when he finds out?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina’s really getting married for the fourth time? Let us know!